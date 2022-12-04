StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Down 3.2 %

INOD stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innodata by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Innodata by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Innodata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

