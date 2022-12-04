StockNews.com Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.39. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $207,014. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 392,169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

