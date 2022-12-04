StockNews.com Upgrades Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Conduent has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

