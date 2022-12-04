Streakk (STKK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $283,992.95

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $183.43 or 0.01065848 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $283,992.95 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 187.5861608 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $218,955.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

