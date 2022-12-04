Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.93) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Strix Group Stock Performance
LON KETL opened at GBX 84 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($3.77).
Strix Group Cuts Dividend
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
