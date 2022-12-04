Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.93) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Strix Group Stock Performance

LON KETL opened at GBX 84 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($3.77).

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

Strix Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

(Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.