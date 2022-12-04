Strong Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,315.44 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Strong has a total market cap of $598,475.56 and $97,315.44 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $4.33 or 0.00025317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

