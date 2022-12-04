Substratum (SUB) Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Substratum has a market cap of $329,256.50 and $2.46 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,233.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010541 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00242497 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085972 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

