Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCMWY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $551.33.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Trading Down 0.8 %

Swisscom stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $282.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.