Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives $122.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

SYIEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Symrise Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Symrise has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $37.18.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

