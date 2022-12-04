Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Atlantic Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.00.

SNPS stock opened at $348.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

