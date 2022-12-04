TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.28) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.27) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.89) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.67) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.34) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €6.08 ($6.27) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €5.59 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of €25.49 ($26.28). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.66, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

