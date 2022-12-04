TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$68.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TC Energy by 60.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,076 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.