TD Securities Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$74.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. National Bankshares raised their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.47.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$54.60 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,579.48. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

