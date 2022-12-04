Terra Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77.79 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $77.79 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009647 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005907 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008066 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000059 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,873,164,627,364 coins and its circulating supply is 5,979,204,542,322 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.