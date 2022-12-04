TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $214.24 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $214.24 million and $9.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00080121 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059816 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010016 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025163 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,169,849 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,549,789 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
