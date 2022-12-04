Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 14.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $245,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.86. The stock had a trading volume of 73,645,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,157,840. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $615.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.