The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

