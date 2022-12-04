The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

TSE BNS opened at C$68.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.79. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

