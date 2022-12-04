The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,121. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 65.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brink’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brink’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

