The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. 2,002,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

