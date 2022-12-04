The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. 2,002,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.
Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.