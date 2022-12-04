The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 880,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of FBMS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.52. 114,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Bancshares has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.