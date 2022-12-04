The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target to $2.00

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.30 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zhihu Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,121 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 239,617 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

