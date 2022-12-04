The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,495,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,517,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $35.41 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.