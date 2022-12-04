Threshold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.95 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $184.55 million and $3.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,213.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00243128 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01834521 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,373,493.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

