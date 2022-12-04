Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.70 million.

Tilly’s Trading Up 11.4 %

TLYS stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $307,291. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.