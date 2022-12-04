TomoChain (TOMO) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $30.89 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,537,600 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

