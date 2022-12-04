Toncoin Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00010606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.19 billion and $3.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,106.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00241856 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.81303196 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $4,724,011.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.