Totem Point Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,380 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 7.9% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $5.71 on Friday, hitting $172.69. 3,272,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average is $199.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -350.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

