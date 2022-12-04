Towle & Co Grows Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Towle & Co raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 8,670.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776,030 shares during the period. ArcelorMittal comprises about 2.8% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Towle & Co owned 0.08% of ArcelorMittal worth $17,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,502,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after buying an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. 1,379,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,800. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.93.

MT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($41.24) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.14) to €33.00 ($34.02) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.23) to €24.50 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

