Towle & Co Purchases 178,720 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Towle & Co lifted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the quarter. Adient accounts for 3.3% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Towle & Co owned about 0.75% of Adient worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 496,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

