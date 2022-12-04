Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.29 Per Share

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $14.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.10. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $14.74 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 42.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

