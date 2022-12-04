Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 7,750,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Traeger Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of COOK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Insider Transactions at Traeger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 148,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Traeger during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

