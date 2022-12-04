Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after buying an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,948,000 after purchasing an additional 307,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1,657.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,608 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

