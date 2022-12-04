UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $185.52 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.26% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $185,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,034,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $419.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $770.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.61.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

