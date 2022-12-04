UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $193.60 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,878,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.67% of Fastenal worth $193,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $51.43 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

