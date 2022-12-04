UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211,809 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Blackstone worth $204,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus reduced their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

