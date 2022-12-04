UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 819,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $199,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

