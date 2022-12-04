UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 194,217 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,364,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Schlumberger worth $227,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC raised their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

