UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 50,839 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Fiserv worth $207,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 69.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

