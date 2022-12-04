UDR’s (UDR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

UDR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $85,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

