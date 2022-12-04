Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $756,480.40

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.50 million and $756,480.40 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,233.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00648314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00245742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00054244 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00059210 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20822946 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $534,412.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

