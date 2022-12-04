United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Internet to €21.50 ($22.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UDIRF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

