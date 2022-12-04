Univest Sec Weighs in on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Univest Sec raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

SAVA stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 679.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

