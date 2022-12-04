UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.63 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and approximately $3.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.80 or 0.00021999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00449821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.79272901 USD and is down -6.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,795,627.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

