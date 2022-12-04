Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $5.51 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $55.07 million and $4.22 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00032188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

