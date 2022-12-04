USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of USA Compression Partners worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 98,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,466. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -874.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

