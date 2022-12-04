V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $42.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. V.F. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.