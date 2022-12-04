Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. Vai has a total market cap of $56.26 million and $774.24 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

