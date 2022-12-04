VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 13.3% in November

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BJK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 12,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,700. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth $570,000.

