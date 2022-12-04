Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $904,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 127,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $443,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

